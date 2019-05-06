Gardeners' Swap & Share Slated For Wednesday

UPCOMING EVENTS

Gardeners' Swap & Share

Sponsored by the Heritage Trails Park District and the St. Marys Community Public Library, they are hosting Gardeners' Swap & Share from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the library.

Mike Doseck of the Great Grand Lake Beekeepers Association will have a presentation called "Pollinator Plants."

Those in attendance can swap or share potted seedings and plant divisions with fellow gardeners — not necessary to bring items in to pick up freebies.

There will also be a craft for kids at Arts Place and refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Library.

St. Marys Gardeners get ready for 2018 flower sale

The St. Marys Gardeners annual Mother’s Day Flower Sale will provide annuals, bedding plants, geraniums, vegetable plants and more from noon to 8 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The sale is held at 1201 Indiana Ave., St. Marys (across from the Beer Barrel). The club, formerly the St. Marys Men’s Garden Club, has been hosting the sale of flowers for more than 50 years from the garage of Walter Fark on South Main Street to the parking lots of the St. Marys Community Public Library and JC Penney, before finally coming to rest at the home of Larry and Kelly Kill.

St. Marys Youth Baseball Opening Day

Opening Day for the St. Marys Youth Baseball season will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Galen Cisco Diamond at K.C. Geiger Park.

The St. Marys VFW Post 9289 will be flying the colors and the national anthem will be sung by the St. Marys High School choir, directed by Marissa Lewis. Galen Cisco will be the guest speaker and this year's opening pitch will be thrown by Phil Schimann.