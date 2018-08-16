Galen Cisco Presents Award

For the 52nd time, Galen Cisco handed out his self-titled award to the best St. Marys Little League player and the 52nd award winner happened to be the third child in the Angstmann household.

During Wednesday’s St. Marys Rotary meeting, Cisco presented his award to Evan Angstmann — who won the Galen Cisco Award in June — after the numbers he posted this summer in Little League baseball action.

“Evan’s pitching mechanics are better than any guy who has won this award,” Cisco said. “I can remember — and we go back 52 years — I don’t know what I would tell him to make his mechanics better.

“His batting average was .706 — that’s better than Ted Williams and he also pitched like Babe Ruth.”

For the season, Angstmann batted .706 (24-for-34), with eight home runs and 30 RBIs at the plate. On the mound, the youngest of three pitched 17 innings, striking out 38 and allowed just four earned runs for a 0.63 ERA.

“If that is not hall of fame status, then I will quit,” Cisco said. “He is a wonderful kid who loves the game of baseball and sports. He’s got a chance to go a long way.”

The youngest Angstmann played for the Reds, who finished third in the tournament, behind runner-up Royals and the 2018 tournament champion Yankees.

Angstmann is the younger brother of Ally and Erika and the son of Ralph and Lisa. Ally and Erika each made their respected marks on volleyball — with Erika being named Western Buckeye League Player of the Year twice during her high school career and Ally was a two-time First-Team All-WBL selection and is a state qualifier in track.