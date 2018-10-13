Fun In The Mud

Zero. Zilch. Notta. Nothing. Shutout. Blank.

Whatever word used to describe Celina not scoring at Skip Baughman would be enough to tell the story.

Rain, mud and the St. Marys defense led the Roughriders to their third straight win against the archrival Bulldogs, 42-0 on Friday night.

The Riders’ (8-0, 7-0 WBL) shutout win marked 740 days since a Celina team had scored a single point on the grounds of Skip Baughman Stadium. Through two games and 10 quarters, the last time a Bulldogs team scored in St. Marys was a Caleb Hoying 9-yard rushing touchdown on Oct. 3, 2014. Since then? Zilch, notta, for 740 days.

The furtherest the Bulldogs got in Roughriders' territory on Friday was to the nine yard line and the longest drive the Bulldogs mustered was just 66 yards. Despite Celina finishing with 247 total yards of offense, it had nothing to show for it.

On the opening drive of the game, the Roughriders muscled through the Celina defense with a 9-play, 65-yard drive that ate up 3:08 and ended on a 4-yard rushing touchdown by Ty Schlosser. After a turnover on downs on four plays on the Bulldogs' opening drive, St. Marys used another two-plus minute drive on its ensuing possession, which concluded on a 1-yard QB sneak by Braeden Dunlap for a quick 14-0 lead just 7:45 into the game.

The defense scored a touchdown when Eddie Fowler picked off Celina QB Brett Schweiterman on a pass intended for Kyle Zizelman and returned it 33 yards for a pick-six and a 21-0 St. Marys lead.

The efficiency on offense continued on the Roughriders' next offensive drive when Dunlap found Ty Howell with a rainbow pass for a 35-yard catch-and- run touchdown for a 28-0 lead.

St. Marys tagged on two more scores in the second half, the first a 2-yard QB sneak by Dunlap and a 38-yard run by Howell.

As for the defense, it was the unit's most complete game.

St. Marys allowed a season-low eight passing yards against an offense who averages 121.1 passing yards per game coming into Friday, recorded its first shutout of the season against a Celina team who averages 30.9 points per game and increased its number of forced turnovers to 25 with two more on Friday.

To read the full story. pick up a copy of the Oct. 13 edition of The Evening Leader.