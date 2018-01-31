Fun With Fossils

From left, Ollie Chisholm, Jacob Ackroyd and Jerimiah Cisco work on a fossil depicting a preshistoric animal preserved in tar in Kristy Guy's science class on Monday. Guy received a MAC Grant from the local McDonalds restaurant for $410 to fund the program, called “Fantastic Fossils," which all fourth-grade students at St. Marys West Intermediate School will benefit from. Pick up the Jan. 30 edition of The Evening Leader to read more.