Frye Comments On 2020 Football Schedule

St. Marys Roughriders head coach Doug Frye gave a small update on the process of St. Marys needing to find a week one opponent beginning in the 2020 season.

During a St. Marys Rotary Club meeting on Wednesday, Frye was asked about the progress of finding a team to replace a void after Sidney dropped out of the longed traditional home and away matchup between the two schools in May.

“(Athletic Director) Jim (Hollman) and I have been working on it with posting it (online),” he said. “The problem is matching it for home and away.”

Frye said there has been discussion with Bowling Green regarding having a home and away matchup and that there has also been discussions with several Dayton-area schools.

“It is not an easy proposition to find teams that are in close proximity,” Frye said. “We are looking, but we are not looking too quick because we want to be able to find the best possible scenario.”

The Yellow Jackets are moving to the newly-developed Miami Valley League beginning in 2019 and will drop St. Marys from their schedule beginning in 2020.

Like the Western Buckeye League schedule, the Miami Valley League will have nine league games and one non-league contest. Before, the Greater Western Ohio Conference had two non-league games.

The Yellow Jackets will instead play Bellefontaine, who has opened its season against Wapakoneta the last few years, in 2020.

Since that announcement in the middle of May, Jim Hollman has been working to fill that void in the schedule.

Frye talked about Bowling Green, which is a Division III team out of Region 10. It is important to notice, however, that Frye did not say that anything was imminent and that it is at the discussion stage.

Frye also said that the school has reached out to teams in the Midwest Athletic Conference.

