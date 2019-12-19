Friendly Facelift

The long-awaited facelift has begun.

Friendly Tavern, located at 115 S. Main St., in St. Marys, has its facade undergoing a transition.

“Our last remodel of the front — we’ve had this place almost 18 years — we did that probably 2008,” said general manager Michael Aquaro. “It’s a T1-11 material that doesn’t stand up to water very well so it blistered."

With $5,000 in assistance from the St. Marys Downtown Facade Improvement Program, the $16,000 project began Sunday and is expected to last a couple weeks.

The first order of business for locally-owned D&A Enterprises is to straighten the front to make each aspect of it even with one another as the tavern has three doors.

The bottom four feet from the sidewalk will be a vinyl material with a stone look, and the rest of it will be a steel material painted tan.

The beer mug sign, noting the tavern’s established date of 1905, will remain.

The doors and windows, which will be custom-made to replicate the original from when the building was erected in the early 1900s, are going to be black.

In addition to the windows and doors, the latter of which Aquaro said took a month to make, was finding a contractor willing to take on the challenge of the century-old building.

“I know one contractor, he was worried about if he could actually get the front straight, to look good and then put his name on it,” Aquaro said.

But D&A Enterprises was willing to take on the project, and it started on Sunday. The snow earlier in the week delayed the work too, but the long-awaited project is at least underway.

Once the facade is done, the makeover will soon include a new roof, then construction will move inside.

Friendly Tavern is looking to expand its kitchen to accommodate a higher volume. Aquaro said the tavern has been becoming more of a place to get food rather than just drinks, and a more permanent kitchen is a necessity.

Right now, the kitchen is situated in a small space on the other side of a wall behind the bar. The cooler is located in the back.

“I’d say it’s been something we’ve want to do for the last two-to-three years,” Aquaro said.