Free Throws, Defense Snaps Rangers' Skid

When a team makes their free throws and plays stellar defense on the other end, good things can happen.

Case in point was on Monday.

Entering a non-conference girls basketball contest against Spencerville on a three-game losing skid, New Knoxville made 17 of its 21 free throws and forced 19 turnovers, while limiting the then-one loss Bearcats to four fourth-quarter points en route to a 43-28 victory at the Barn.

New Knoxville (3-5) finished 17-of-21 from the free throw line — highlighted by Morgan Leffel’s 10-of-10 clip — and limited the Bearcats to just nine points in the second half on 6-of-21 (28.5 percent) shooting from the floor.

After turning the ball over twice and missing its first three shots to trail 6-0 in the first 5:48 of the first quarter, the Bearcats (5-2) raced out to an 11-0 run that extended 1:08 into the second quarter for an 11-6 lead. Jayden Smith accounted for five of the Bearcats’ 11 points during that span — but was shut out the rest of the game.

The Rangers countered with an 11-0 run of their own — aided by four points from the charity stripe — during the game’s next 1:47 to take a 12-11 lead with 5:05 remaining in the first half after Leffel drained two free throws. Megan Jurosic accounted for four of six points during that run. The sophomore scored six of her game-high 14 points in the second quarter as she established herself in the paint.

The Rangers ended the second quarter with a 4-0 advantage in the final 1:43 — after both teams matched each other for points for 3:22 — as New Knoxville shot 8-for-8 from the foul line in the first half.

After setting the tone at the line in the first half, the defense set the tone in the second half by limiting the Bearcats to nine points — including just four points in the fourth quarter to go along with four turnovers.



Trailing by just four, 30-26 with 6:59 remaining in the fourth quarter, Spencerville managed just one more bucket on 1-of-5 shooting the rest of the way.

Meanwhile, the Rangers offense blossomed in the final stanza with 13 points and ended the game on a 13-2 run — seven of those 13 points coming from free throws and four of the other six points coming from Jurosic in the paint.