Francis Furniture Opens New Location In Shopping District

What used to be a vacant lot in the midst of a commercial area is now the new home of a fourth-generation furniture store. Standing at 1905 Havemann Road, Francis Furniture will soon be open and ready to serve residents of the surrounding area.

The family-owned store began in Celina in 1965 — 30 years after Glen Francis, his brother and brother-in-law started the business with stores in Bellefontaine, Sidney and Coldwater — and quickly became an iconic piece of the Celina business community.

Previously located off of state Route 29, the Francis Furniture served the local community for 50 years out of that location.

“It’s very exciting to continue the family tradition,” said co-owner Tara Adams, whose grandfather started the Celina business.

Boasting a large showroom and several brands to choose from, Francis Furniture is looking to continue the company’s strong history in the area. The Francis family had not always planned on moving out of its old location but when the opportunity arose to rebuild an abandoned lot following the 2017 tornado, Adams and her husband, John, took the chance to help the city clean up the area and make themselves more visible to the community.

With the building completed and furniture moved in for display, the store is almost ready for its grand opening. The first day of sales is set for Thursday with doors opening at 10 a.m. and the store will be open until 7 p.m.

In those first nine hours, and for the first five weeks the store is open, customers will be treated to a variety of prizes and incentives, Adams said.

“We’re going to have $5,000 in furniture giveaways at the end of our sale,” she said.

And the city is grateful for the support Francis Furniture has given the city and the other communities in Auglaize and Mercer counties.

Francis Furniture will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Adams added that the store will be open from noon to 4 p.m. this Sunday but noted that the Sunday hours are not set going forward.