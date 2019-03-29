Former Shelby County Line Lead Singer Signs Nashville Deal

Starting by singing gospel songs in church, performing in his high school show choir and participating in talent competitions such as Wish Upon A Song, Ohio Has Talent and America’s Got Talent, the former Shelby County Line lead singer is ready for the next chapter in his lift.

Paul Luft — now under his solo artist stage name Paul RoseWood — recently signed with a recording label as a solo artist after beginning his career out of his comfort zone as a teenager.

Being forced out of his comfort zone came early for the Versailles native when he became one of four teenagers getting exposure under the age of 15, started gigs in bars and opened for a few big-named country and rock artists along the way.

Now he hopes to be one of those big-named artists.

Last summer, Shelby County Line disbanded as RoseWood decided to pursue film at Ball State University where he said he is nearly done with his education as the band’s last gig together was at St. Marys’ SummerFest.

“It’s another way to possibly make income, but I still want to do music for sure, that has always been my No. 1,” he said. “I enjoy playing music too much, writing it and just everything about it. I just couldn’t let it go.”

Now 22, RoseWood has established connections and become friends with people in the industry that would help him further his career in Nashville, Tennessee and eventually forging a connection with Artist Development and Producer Jason Wyatt.

“He liked what he heard and so I went down to Nashville a couple of times to talk to him and I eventually got the opportunity to sign and I took it,” RoseWood said.

Wyatt has a small team of people who help him recruit artists who have potential and eventually leads them to get more exposure such as a group called Sweet Tea Trio who are currently on tour with Kid Rock, he said.

“Jason is just a guy where once you meet him, he knows a lot of stuff, he is good at what he does and he has a lot of connections,” RoseWood said. “He is very humble but also has some confidence and that is a nice combination with what he does and he helps you do.”

Country is RoseWood’s main genre, but he has also added rock to his music. He compares himself to music artists Luke Combs and Garth Brooks.

RoseWood said he is influenced by Brooks because of the diversity in his music — from slow and deep meaning with songs like ‘The Dance’, to one of going out with buddies and drinking at the bar such as ‘Friends In Low Places.’

“That’s kind of what I am going for,” he said. “I wouldn’t classify myself with the new country that is played on the radio these days, but it is kind of like every artist is their own kind of genre.”

RoseWood said that he travels to Nashville every four to six weeks and he added that he has gone to Nashville enough that he is starting to remember street names and the best place in town for waffles.

“Nashville is a growing city for sure and there are constantly new business people in Nashville,” he said. “Business is really booming there. There are a lot of people who go down there hoping to make it big time, but you only make money to be considered a big-time person if you get radio and billboard chart hits.

“That’s really the only time you make big money to live on.”

He added that with the number of times he has traveled to Nashville, it has given him the opportunity to do more co-writes with musicians who have recorded top 10 hits. The singer said he is looking to release an EP in the next coming months, although he said he does not have an exact date yet. He will also be performing Saturday at Celina’s Brew Nation as part of his first acoustic tour that includes stops in Muncie, Indiana, Findlay and Mansfield.

