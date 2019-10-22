Fitness Hub Offers New Exercises, Philosophy

Her business has a new address and a new name, but it also has a new philosophy.

Nikki Wibbeler, owner of the newly-named Fitness Hub, located at 310 Freewalt Way, has localized her gym beginning with name change earlier this year.

A previous franchisee of F45, Wibbeler said F45 was getting too big of a gym for the St. Marys area and when her contract ran out with the Australian-based business, she decided to come up with her own name and make her business more localized.

“I kind of do my own thing working on more balance, mobility, flexibility and other things that we didn’t get with F45,” Wibbeler said. “I did some research and asked my clients what they liked so we had three or four names. It just kind of stuck. We like the Hub.

“The cliental is what makes the Hub though. We support each other.”

Wibbeler added that the gym is a place where everyone can do it and that exercises can be modified for anyone. There is also a new membership for Tuesdays and Thursdays. Those days are weight days for the Hub, and with the new membership, members can work on strength training to keep their muscles and bones strong.

“It is definitely more variety of exercises,” Wibbeler said. “F45 is more about group classes and you had to go with with workouts they put together, but at the Hub, we get to design our own workouts; we have the back room, we are starting personal training, we have the kids classes and we are going to start small group training.

“All exercises can be modified which is so important so no matter your limits or restrictions, you can be a part of the Hub family.

The Fitness Hub includes two training rooms, outdoor workouts and kids programs. Training styles at the Hub combine functional fitness, strength training and high intensity interval training, as well as putting a focus on core, balance and flexibility.

The kids classes are the same time as Wibbeler’s night classes so parents can work out while their kids work out. Wibbeler added that kids classes are just on Saturdays with the holiday season picking up soon.

“Next year we will start up with more evening classes,” she added.

Kids classes are available for kids ages 5 through 13 and are split up into two groups, 5 through 9 and 10 through 13. Fourteen-year olds can beginning working out in the big gym with the adults. Wibbeler said the kids gym was something new, although she did begin it as early as last year, but she did not promote it until she got all of the kinks out with the Hub.

“The kids seem to really enjoy it, it has been a lot of fun for them,” Wibbeler said. “We have had a couple of kids who are autistic and they have really improved.”

Wibbeler added that the small group training has a many as five people for those who may be intimidated by being in larger groups that way they can get comfortable and build confidence if they want to eventually join the bigger classes.

“Some people like the small classes and if that is what they prefer, that’s fine,” she said. “But we are also doing more one-on-one training for people who are not interested in groups.”

The Hub has five trainers, two for the kids, one trainer for personal training and four trainers overall who help her at the Hub. Wibbeler runs the morning classes and the other trainers run the night classes.

Wibbeler’s business has also benefited from having a new neighbor since American Manufacturing Solutions moved in in the spring 2018.

Since AMS has built up the former K-Mart, the city of St. Marys has added a new road, Freewalt Way, and more additional lots — two of those lots Wibbeler owned and sold to the city.

“It’s awesome,” she said. “I’m glad they finally took that eyesore out.

“They support us and we support them and hopefully they can get more things out here.”

June 1 was when Wibbeler changed the name from F45 to Fitness Hub after being was a franchisee of F45 since April 2015.

Classes are Monday through Thursday 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 4:30 p.m, and 5:30 p.m.; Fridays 5 a.m., 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., and 8 a.m. on Saturdays.

To purchase a pass or see a schedule for days and times, visit TheHub.PunchPass.com or for more information contact smfithub@gmail.com or at 419-305-6568.

Those interested can go online and use promo code HUBPASS for a free one week pass. The Hub is also on Facebook at Fitness Hub.

“The clients are the success of the Hub,” Wibbeler added. “They have encouraged everybody and that is what made this place successful.”