Fisher Signs With Lake Campus

Trey Fisher loves baseball.

And although the coronavirus pandemic robbed him of one more season of high school baseball, the St. Marys senior will continue to play the sport he loves at the next level.

On Saturday, Fisher signed his national letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic career with Wright State University — Lake Campus’ baseball team next year.

“I love baseball so much because it is America’s pastime,” he said. “I was born a baseball player and it’s fun going to watch the major leagues play. I just like it because it is a chill sport, coaches let you do your thing, you know what to do and if you mess up, you know how to correct it.

“I’m looking forward to baseball and getting back into it every day. My senior year not being able to play baseball kind of sucks, but I still go out there and hit a couple of balls. But I miss it. I can’t wait.”

Fisher, who said he went to one of their practices one time, will be joining teammate Wyatt Bailey on the Lakers baseball team, whose season was also canceled because of the coronavirus.

During the downtime, Fisher said he has been focused on work but plans to get back into baseball shape soon. Fisher said he will play for the Lima Diamondbacks, a travel baseball team, this summer. He has played with them last season with Russ Bailey.

Fisher is a three-year starter. Fisher led the Roughriders with 23 base hits and 11 doubles while finishing second in RBIs with 17 and runs scored with 13 during his junior season to notch Third-Team All-Western Buckeye League honors. That season, he also batted .307 with an .870 OPS. The Roughriders (8-14, 5-4 WBL) finished above .500 last season for the first time since the program won the WBL in 2015.

“I’ve always wanted to play ever since I was little. It has always been a dream,” Fisher said. “I have a goal to get drafted and that is still a big goal for me. So I am going to keep working until I get that goal.”

Fisher was a two-year starter for the Roughriders behind the plate, starting as early as his sophomore season. He said he chose the Lake Campus because of the connection he felt with head coach Chad Geier.

“It came down to the most playing time as an incoming freshman,” Fisher added. “I could have gone and played at Toledo, but it was more about the connection with the coach. It had a big impact on my decision.”

Geier was entering his third year with the program before the pandemic hit. He was fresh off leading the Lakers to program's best year in school history with a record of 27-18 and included the program's second straight trip to the Small College World Series and #1 ranking in the USCAA Polls for much of last year.

Geier was also named the Coach of the Year last season for his efforts.

“He was more connected with me,” Fisher added.