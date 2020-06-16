Fisher Rolls With Racers

A solid program, being close to home and being able to bowl with one of his best friends, the University of Northwestern Ohio became an easy choice for St. Marys’ senior bowler Derek Fisher.

Fisher is continuing his academic and athletic career after signing with UNOH on Sunday at Varsity Lanes with friends and family around.

The three-year letterwinner and one-time Division II state champion said there was not another school he was thinking about attending.

“I know they are one of the top schools in the state of Ohio,” Fisher said. “UNOH was kind of my make-or-break on whether I was going to go to college or not.”

Fisher will re-join former Roughrider Gunner Kruse, who finished his freshman year with the Racers this winter.

The Racers program is under the direction of fourth-year head coach Tyler Sosby. The team — which was ranked No. 10 in the CollegeBowling.com ranking system in November — finished 17th out of 78 schools in the Hoosier Classic in February before the season was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic.

UNOH will be getting another strong bowler in Fisher.

The senior was the Western Buckeye League’s Bowler of the Year this past winter with a 652 series in the league tournament and helped the Roughriders claim their second state championship in three years last season with a 389 series in two games.

At sectionals this year, Fisher was second overall with a 617 series and a 557 at districts as the Riders advanced to the state tournament for a second straight year. At state, he rolled a 504 series as St. Marys placed 10th in the tournament.

Since the restrictions stemming from COVID-19 on bowling have been lifted, Fisher said he has not been able to get back on the lanes but added that he plans to soon.

He credited head coach Scott Ross for helping him get to the next level — right up the road to Lima with one of the best programs around and bowling with his best friend.

“His confidence in us is one thing and his demeanor is absolutely insane,” Fisher added. “He is a one-on-one but he is also a, ‘I want to make you better coach.’”

Fisher will be majoring in sports marketing and management at UNOH.