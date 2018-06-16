Fireworks Returns To SummerFest

After a brief hiatus, fireworks are coming back to SummerFest.

Residents and visitors around South Street and across St. Marys will be looking to the sky around 10 p.m. Aug. 11. The fireworks will be shot off from the old practice field behind Skip Baughman Stadium.

“It kind of came about by listening to the community for years, saying ‘We can’t believe you got rid of fireworks,’ and ‘We want fireworks back,’ St. Marys Chamber of Commerce Director, Abby Balser, said. “So with this year being the 35th anniversary of SummerFest we thought what better way to bring them back than to celebrate our anniversary?”

The chamber is contracting with a company out of Tennessee who will provide the fireworks but there will still be a local flare to the event.

“We’re hiring a man from the Maria Stein area to shoot them off,” Balster said. “There’s a lot more local people certified to do this than you think.”

Balster is anticipating the show will last around 15 to 20 minutes. A show of that length, or any length for that matter, is not a cheap night. The final bill for the show comes in around $10,000.

Some money has already been raised through local businesses increasing their sponsorship donations but Balster said there is still more to be raised.

The chamber is turning to the community to help pay for the fireworks they’ve been asking for.

That morning, the annual SummerFest 5K will kick off at 8 a.m. The 5K has been taken over by the St. Marys High School Running Club, Balster said, and will feature a different course than the one that has been run in the past.

The chamber will also feature a wood carver in Memorial Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day. There will be an auction that afternoon to auction the wood carver’s works.

SummerFest will run from August 9 through 12 as it continues it’s tradition of being a summer staple in the St. Marys area.