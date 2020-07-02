Fireworks are 4th of July Staple But How Did They Start?

Tomorrow is Independence Day, or the 89,119th day since America announced its freedom from Great Britain. The Fourth will be full of gatherings, barbecue and finally, fireworks.

But why are fireworks considered one of the main staples of the Fourth of July? How did the tradition get started?

It goes all the way back to the summer of 1776, the year of our independence, in a letter that John Adams wrote to his wife, Abigail Adams.

“I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated, by succeeding generations, as the great anniversary festival,” Adams wrote on July 2, the day America actually decided to declare its independence.

The first organized celebration would take place in Philadelphia the following year on July 4, 1777.

In the 1800s, fireworks became available to the public.

The fireworks industry has grown more rapidly than ever in the last few years.

In data reported by the American Pyrotechnics Association, the consumer fireworks market revenue share was $1 billion in 2019, up from $755 million in 2015 and up from $333 million at the turn of the century.

Forty-six states plus the District of Columbia allow some or all types of consumer fireworks permitted by federal regulations.

Not included in that figure? Illinois, Vermont and Ohio. Massachusetts being the lone state that doesn’t allow fireworks sales of any kind. Ohio can sell fireworks and residents can buy them all day long, but state law says that fireworks purchased in Ohio must be transported out of state within 48 hours.

However, this law could be changing in the near future.

In early June, the Ohio State House passed House Bill 253 by a 78-17 margin that would legalize the purchase and use of consumer fireworks in Ohio.

The bill will now head to the Senate for consideration where it is expected to pass.