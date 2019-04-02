Fire Destroys Local Home

Shortly after 12:15 p.m. Monday, crews from St. Marys Township Fire, St. Marys Fire and Celina Fire departments and members of the Auglaize County Citizen Emergency Response Team (CERT) were called to the scene of a structure fire at 3975 state Route 703.

The fire — which is listed as undetermined for a cause but has been ruled accidental — was reported by some passersby on state Route 703. Most of the damage was in the back corner of the house where St. Marys Township Fire Chief Chad Hicks said the fire started.

“There was a bedroom back there and that’s where we think it started,” Hicks said. “At the time of the fire, no one was home and we had no injuries reported.”

Hicks noted that the homeowner’s dogs were in the house but some bystanders kicked in the door, before firefighters arrived, to release the dogs who were also unharmed.

The residents will be housed in a local motel and will be supported by Auglaize County CERT until more permanent arrangements can be made.

Hicks said the home is being ruled a total loss and estimates the damage at around $146,500.