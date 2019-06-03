Festival Adds New Attractions

The Holy Rosary Festival is ready for another year of fun and games this weekend. In its 47th year, the festival has some new music and entertainment planned, but for the most part are following the idea of if it’s not broken, don’t fix it.

New this year, according to chairperson Michelle Miller, is having the main focus of Sunday being a family fun day. This year they have added a petting zoo, face painting and touch-a-truck to Sunday’s festivities to get the families out to the event.

Also to get more teens interested in the festival, they added a video game truck which will be available all three days. The addition of the game truck came when the committee in charge of planning decided not to bring back an amusement ride service.

“Because of the difficulty of getting a ride company to show up — since the Ohio State Fair — all of the smaller ride companies have gone together because of the insurance costs,” Miller said. “Last year, we had someone booked and they didn’t show up because they went to a different festival where the weather was better. So we did not want to be in that predicament this year because when people come, they expect things to be there.

“We didn’t want to take a chance with a ride company with the situation the ride companies are in currently.”

Wrist bands, which will give the user all day access to the truck, cost $10 and are good for one day.

With those small changes in mind, the usual attractions will be available for people to enjoy.

This year, Brother Believe Me, Nashville Crush and Kaitlyn Schmit and The Move will be headlining the music for the weekend.

Brother Believe Me is a popular cover band with members ranging from all over Ohio. The band will perform songs from a variety of genres and decades with hits from One Republic, Korn, Bruno Mars, Tom Petty, Maroon 5 and many more. According to their website, the band has performed with many national acts, including opening for Travis Tritt, as well as headlining many large festivals and night clubs all over Ohio.

Nashville Crush is known for their high energy stage performance that provides a mix of country and rock music that will get everyone on their feet and having a good time. The almost decade old band has made a name for itself in the region for performing in many festivals and nightclubs, according to their website.

According to their Facebook page, Kaitlyn Schmit and The Move is a group that likes to party and, “rock your face off.” They consider themselves a variety band, playing anything from country, R&B, 90s and a little rock and roll.

Also back for a good time is the annual Cara Young 5K Run/Walk on Saturday night. Registration will start at 7:30 p.m., with the run happening at 9 p.m.

Also continuing this year are chicken dinners on Saturday and Sunday, kettle corn made by Rev. Barry Stechschulte, turtle soup and a raffle drawing at 8 p.m. on Sunday with a grand prize of $2,500.

The event is free to the public and all of the proceeds from vendors for the weekend benefit Holy Rosary Catholic School.