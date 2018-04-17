Ferguson Signs With Malone University

He re-wrote the record books and now he hopes to do the same at the next level.

New Bremen senior Ezra Ferguson is taking his talents as a swimmer and eight school records to Malone University after signing his national letter of intent on Monday.

Ferguson owns school records in the boys 50-, 100-, and 500-yard freestyles, the 200-yard individual medley, 100-yard breaststroke and is a part of three relay teams — the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays and the 200-yard medley relay who broke the school record time during the course of Ferguson’s career at New Bremen.

Ferguson also competes in cross-country and track, but has always been interested in swimming.

Ferguson’s parents, Patrick and New Bremen assistant coach on cross-country and track Julie, were athletes at Malone University. Julie ran cross-country and track and Patrick played soccer.

Ferguson will major in sport management as he attends Malone — a Division II school in Canton, Ohio. Russ Hunt coaches the Pioneers as the men’s team finished second and the women’s taking third overall in this past season’s inaugural Great Midwest Athletic Conference/Mountain East Conference Swimming and Diving Championships.

During his senior season, Ferguson was a sectional champion and placed fourth at districts in the breaststroke and 11th in the 50-yard freestyle.

Ferguson said he is not sure what events he will swim in when he begins his career in college, but he said he knows for a fact that he will be swimming in the breaststroke.

In high school, Ferguson set the school record in the breaststroke with a time of 1:01.90.

“That is my best event,” he said.

The 200 freestyle relay team also broke the school record in that event this past winter with a time of 1:35.53 and Ferguson broke the school record during his senior season in the 200 IM (2:11.65) and the 50 free (22.99).

Ferguson said he was looking at attending Wright State and Ball State before settling with Malone University because he wanted to swim for a Division I school.