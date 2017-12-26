Fatal crash in Shelby County

From the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

SHELBY COUNTY — At 8:38 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle accident in the 10000 block of Ohio 29.

A preliminary investigation revealed a red 2000 Pontiac Grand Am was traveling southbound on Ohio 29, south of Fort Loramie-Swanders Road. The Grand Am lost control and slid broadside across the center line into the path of a northbound, white 2011 Ford full-size van.

The van was unable to avoid the crash and struck the passenger side of the Grand Am, causing severe damage. The driver of the van was transported to Wilson Memorial Hospital in Sidney by the Anna Rescue Squad.

The driver of the Grand Am was pronounced dead at the scene by the Shelby County Coroner’s Office. Weather conditions are believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

In addition to the Anna Rescue Squad, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Sidney Fire Department responded to the scene.