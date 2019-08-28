Family Video now sells CBD

As one of the last remaining movie rental establishments to make it through the streaming industry’s growth, Family Video still has more than 500 stores across 19 states and Canada. But recently, the chain is also starting to dabble in a different industry that is showing some positive results.

The store, located at 215 W. High St. in St. Marys, now stocks cannabidiol (CBD) products for their customers to try. All locations of Family Video are working to sell CBD products in their stores, with all of the locations in Michigan having been stocked and selling since earlier this year, according to a report from Channel 7 News in Detroit.

Store Manager Lindsay Reynolds said the St. Marys location started selling products from Natural Native last Thursday, and, so far, business has been good.

In the last week, the business has sold $1,300 worth of CBD products alone, and many of their customers are not their regular movie renters but individuals coming in seeking CBD.

Family Video offers a variety of CBD infused products including water, balms, chapsticks, gummies, oils and sprays. What makes their items different than what is found at a medical marijuana dispensary is none of them contain tetrahyrdocannabinol (THC) which is a psychoactive chemical that gives users a high feeling.

THC is found in marjuana, which is a variety of cannabis whereas CBD is derived from hemp, which is also a variety of cannabis, but contains lower levels of THC — 3% or lower.

According to Harvard Medical School, CBD is used to help treat a variety of medical issues although it is sold as a supplement instead of a medication. They also stated that it is commonly used to treat severe forms of epilepsy experienced by those who are diagnosed with Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome as well as anxiety, insomnia and chronic pain.

The conglomerate started selling the products after Family Video President Keith Hoogland started using CBD to treat his tennis elbow, which is an irritation of the connecting tissues between the forearm muscles and elbow, according to the Mayo Clinic. The pain is caused by repetitive movement in the wrist and forearm.

When he experienced relief from the substance, he began pushing for it to be sold in their stores.

The sale and availability of CBD in the United States is showing signs of growth since the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill which had a provision that removed hemp as being classified as a Schedule I Controlled Substance and made it an agricultural commodity. There have been talks in the local area about hemp being grown as a cover crop as it has many uses outside of medical benefits as well.

As for Family Video, the line of CBD products sold comes from a company that works with farms in Colorado, Washington, Oregon and Maine to grow organic and THC-free plants.

While the products are THC free, Reynolds mentioned that in order to purchase the Natural Native line, consumers must be able to show proof of being 18 years or older.

More information about CBD and Family Video’s line of products can be found at CBD.FamilyVideo.com or follow their Facebook page “CBD at Family Video.”