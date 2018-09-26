Fall is for falling safety

The fall season is upon us, but as the weather changes and leaves start to fall, the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) wants to warn individuals about a different kind of fall. The fall they are referring to deals with some more serious consequences that affect Ohioans of all ages and can impact their ability to work, if severe enough.

In the spring, BWC launched a campaign called Be Safe Ohio, which focuses on the three major causes of injuries — 60 percent of the most serious claims — which are: slips, trips and falls, overexertion and driving related accidents.

“Each year, many people visit the hospital for fall associated injuries and 1 in 5 causes a serious injury such as a broken bone or head injury,” said Michelle Francisco, safety council program manager, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, division of safety and hygiene. “But the good news is falls are preventable if we just go about being more mindful about what we’re doing and more cautious, and aware of our surroundings.”

She mentioned that as a society we tend to be multi-task oriented, but that can lead to serious injury if an individual isn’t careful. The BWC encourages everyone to slow down and do one thing at a time in order to avoid causing serious injury.

Francisco also mentioned some ways the BWC suggests individuals can better protect themselves from falls. Much like texting and driving can be dangerous because drivers eyes are temporarily taken off the road, texting and walking doesn’t allow for individuals to see barriers in their path.

She also mentioned that while being active is a good thing, and many people might take advantage of all the trails Ohio has to offer, sometimes trails can be uneven, and the BWC encourages hikers to go slow and pay attention to the trail in front of them so they don’t trip and fall. They also encourage individuals to use handrails when walking up or down stairs, keep floors in the home as clear as possible as to not trip over kids toys or pet toys and add lighting to the inside and outside of the home in order to avoid walking into or tripping over anything.

“It’s also a good idea to have night lights in case you have guests that aren’t familiar with your homes layout,” Francisco suggested.

According to the BWC’s website, wet and slippery surfaces are the leading cause of slips, trips and falls and with the fall season, leaves will soon be falling off trees. When they get wet, they tend to be slippery, Francisco mentioned.

“Specifically for fall, as the leaves begin to fall, everyone should keep their drives and sidewalks clear of leaves ... ,” Francisco said.

If someone does fall, she mentioned that it’s best to assess if there is an injury first, before trying to stand up. The BWC recommends taking a minute to make sure something isn’t broken, then either using a stable surface or getting someone getting on their hands and knees before slowly standing back up.

“If someone is living independently and alone they should definitely plan accordingly and making sure they are checking in with friends, family or neighbors regularly or subscribe to some sort of system that allows them to alert when they have fallen,” Francisco mentioned. “But we hear so often that older adults that have that service often times don’t keep that alert with them so it’s important that if you have a service, if you’ve been proactive about having that service with you, to keep the tools around you to be safe.”

The group that is most at risk of falling is the older population, however Francisco mentioned the Be Safe Ohio campaign is mostly directed toward younger men.

“The people the who exhibit the riskiest behavior, not just in Ohio probably but nationwide, are relatively young males,” she said. “They’re bold, they take risks.”

Because of this demographic, they started advertising the campaign at sporting events such as Reds games, Indians games as well as on TV and on the radio, in order to reach their target audience.

“It’s just been somewhat natural that we feel that we have an obligation to share the same information with individuals and remind them that even though the workplace has specific policies following very effectively around safety, safety should not end the moment they leave work and go home,” she said of the campaign. “And if they are injured at home or on the weekend away from work, it can ultimately impact their life, their livelihood and their role at their job. It’s kind of circular that one thing applies to the other and vise versa.”

For more information about fall prevention or the Be Safe Ohio campaign visit BeSafeOhio.com.