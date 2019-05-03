Experience Inspires Lascano's Career

Experience is everything and for one New Knoxville senior, a tough experience as a middle schooler has guided him to a career of helping people in a time of need.

The son of Rosalie and Tim Cleland, Kyle Lascano is headed to the University of Cincinnati this fall to study nursing and continue his family’s legacy in medicine. The son of a dentist, Lascano has a goal to become a critical care flight nurse for CareFlight after he completes school and gains some years of experience working in emergency rooms.

Trying to figure out what he wanted to do in medicine, Lascano wasn’t looking to follow his mother’s footsteps into dentistry but he hadn’t found anything else that interested him. He found his inspiration for being a nurse following an accident in the summer of his junior high school career.

In his spare time, Lascano enjoys working on cars and was helping his father remodel a 1980s motor home when the accident happened.

“I remember how we were in the garage checking the gas lines,” he said. “I remember checking to see if the stoves worked so we lit the gas and my dad told me to go check the water heater in the rear and he needed me to start it and you had to do that with a lighter.

"Once the flame took, It started growing and growing so I called out to my dad and he went to go get the water hose hooked up,” he recalled. “While that’s happening, I’m watching this flame grow until it vanished and I knew something was wrong. I took a step back and the next thing I knew — I don’t even know how to describe what happened because it happened so fast — but there was a deafening woosh noise and my entire field of vision went blue in an instant.”

The gas that had leaked into the motor home took the small flame the lighter had created and turned the back of the motor home into a ball of flame, flashing into a brief but insense fire.

After his parents took him to the emergency room, the now 18-year-old recalled lying in the hospital bed in pain while his mother scolded his father about garage safety and he also recalled a nurse entering the room. He said he remembers her face, calm and sure despite the chaos in the room.

“She just had this look on her face like she knew what to do,” he said.

That nurse’s calm demeanor stuck with the young Lascano who said she showed him what he wanted to be when he grew up. He wanted to be that calm, confident nurse that knew what to do and who knew how to help.

The fully-recovered Lascano has since enjoyed his time as a New Knoxville Ranger. Originally from the Philippines, Lascano’s mother moved to the United States after the passing of his father in 2009 and Kyle followed in 2014. It was the time separated from his mother that lead to Lascano’s discovery of his love of music and lead him to select band as his favorite class.

“When my mom left, I had nothing to do at the house because my brothers were going to school but I wasn’t because we were waiting on our papers to be processed so there was no point in going to school when I would just be transferring anyway,” he said of the discovery. “Our processing got held up for about a year and a half so I had that much time to just stare at a blank wall and really it was just me being bored that got me into it. I started looking through the attic and I found a guitar. I enjoy band and music because it reminds me of a time when I learned something from not doing anything.”

The time without his mother has also inspired Lascano to follow his dreams and goals as intensely as his mother has. He said he looks up to her because in a time when everything seemed to be going the wrong way for her, Rosalie did what she needed to do to get her family into a better place.

In a span of three years, Kyle said his mother lost her father, her husband and her closest brother.

“It was a tough situation for her,” he said. “She honestly could have just given up and done nothing but she made the decision to come to the United States to find a better job. She had to leave her entire family behind to try and make a better life for them and she did just that back in 2009.”

Eventually settling in St. Marys, Rosalie and her new husband Tim were trying to decide where Kyle would go to finish his schooling. Torn between St. Marys and New Knoxville, Tim mentioned he had graduated from New Knoxville, making the decision easier on Kyle because he now had somewhere to go where his new family had some history.

As he finishes his last month of high school, the soon-to-be Bearcat advises the younger students in the area to set goals and strive for them today — not tomorrow.

“Never put off anything for the next day because it will lead to the demise of a lot of your work ethic. That initial thought of, I can do it tomorrow can set you back so far so don’t procrastinate.”