Evening Leader 1 Of 400 Media Outlets Awarded Grant

More than 400 newspapers in North America were recently awarded a grant to help combat resource-constraint newsrooms, ten of those publications were in Ohio and one of those newsrooms is in your community.

The Evening Leader was one of 400 newsrooms throughout North America to receive a $5,000 grant to support coronavirus (COVID-19) reporting, a grant it will receive this week after being notified on Saturday.

"I was so thankful to be given the opportunity to apply for the Facebook Journalism grant," Publisher Gayle Masonbrink said. "After applying on March 15, I kind of filed it away expecting larger papers would receive the grant. Saturday at about 11:30 p.m. I checked my email and saw the email saying we were chosen as a recipient of the $5,000 grant from Facebook.

"We're so fortunate to have such a great editorial staff that already had some wonderful COVID-19 stories completed that we were able to use as submissions as an example of our coverage. Over the last month our revenue stream has been hit very hard so the grant couldn't have happened at a better time."

To apply for the grant, Masonbrink said she had to submit examples of her newspaper's coverage of COVID-19, describe how the paper would use the grant and explain why her paper needed it.

The Evening Leader's newsroom consists of three full-time employees who cover St. Marys, New Knoxville, New Bremen and Minster in both news and sports.

The grants will help fulfill needs such as remote work, increasing frequency of publishing, combating misinformation and serving vulnerable and at-risk groups.

The Facebook Journalism Project (FJP) awarded newsrooms grants to support their coronavirus reporting in Canada, Puerto Rico and the United States.

Located in 48 US states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and several provinces and territories in Canada, publishers each received a $5,000 grant to cover unexpected costs associated with reporting on the crisis in their communities.

The program is run in partnership with the Lenfest Institute for Journalism and Local Media Association in the U.S. and News Media Canada and The Independent News Challenge in Canada. The announcement came after introducing the first round of 50 grant recipients in March.

The FJP doubled the total grant pool to $2 million after more than 200 publishers applied in the first 48 hours after the application launched. The expansion made it possible to help an even greater number of newsrooms navigate the economic impact of the outbreak.

The Evening Leader was one of 10 newspapers in Ohio to earn the grant.

The other Ohio publications included: Columbus Underground, Columbus; Clutch MOV, Marietta; Ideastream, Cleveland; Ironton Publications Inc., Ironton; Mahoning Matters, Boardman; Richland Source, Mansfield; Soapbox Cincinnati, Cincinnati; WYSO Public Radio, Yellow Springs and WMFD Television, Mansfield.