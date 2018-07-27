Estates Starts Phase 2 Of Development

The weather held off long enough for an important first step in the construction of the Estates at Northfield Place, just north of New Knoxville.

Representatives from The People’s Bank Co. and Bruns Building and Development joined Krisdale Developments and the Village of New Knoxville for a groundbreaking at the site of the newest development in The Little City.

The Estates at Northfield Place is considered phase two of development for a subdivison on Moulton Angle Road.

“We’ll have 17 new lots, four of which are spoken for in phase two,” said Krisdale Development and Plus One Professional’s Owner Krista Opperman. “Then we have four lots available in phase one (Westphalia).”

Original plans for the Westphalia development began 12 years ago, according to Krisdale Development and Plus One Professional’s Owner Krista Opperman and her co-owner Dale Niemeyer. Phase two, the Estates, only came up about a year ago.

Construction at the new site is expected to begin as early as Monday, Opperman said. She anticipates the development of the roads to be completed by the end of September or beginning of October.

“We’re hoping to see some homes constructed and hopefully done before next year,” she added. “We’ve had a lot of homes go up here in just the last two years so we’re hoping that trend continues.”

New Knoxville’s mayor, Keith Leffel, sees the development — combined with expansion at the Crown facility — as an opportunity for the village to grow.

“It’s great that people want to come and live here in New Knoxville,” he said. “A lot of the Crown people are local but with the expansion we could have people move into the village. As people come to take the new jobs it is supposed to create, I hope they look here for a place to live.”

