Equine Community Honors Riverside Acres

It was a surprise, but a pleasant one at that.

Jan and Ron Rohrbach, owners of Riverside Acres Tack Shop in St. Marys were recognized to open the 2019 Auglaize County Equine Queen Competition at the fairgrounds on Saturday.

As a surprise, the Auglaize County Ohio Horseman Council, Inc. dedicated a plaque for the owners of the 55-year-old St. Marys business for their 52 years of dedication to the county program.

“It was definitely a surprise,” Ron Rohrbach said. “I didn’t know anything about it, but it’s nice. We helped at the fair for 52 years so our kids grew up here. It just felt like another day coming here and it’s going to feel like another year at the fair.”

The Rohrbachs were accompanied by their three children, Jon Rohrbach, Jill Quellhorst and Brenda Brooks for a group picture, along with former Auglaize County Fair Manager Fred Piehl and 2018 Equine Queen Natalie Thompson.

“I remember when I first met them, I was about yay high and in 4-H, I would always go to the tack shop if I needed something,” Piehl said. “Every once in a while, we would need some advice in the horse arena, we would always ask the Rohrbachs. Hopefully, we can have another 55 years of it.”

Established in 1964, Riverside Acres Tack Shop, located at 14148 St. Marys River Road, sells boots, cowboys hats, new and used saddles and other equestrian and equine-related items.

The plaque — presented to the Rohrbachs by Thompson — will always be hung in the horse barn at the fair.

“When we started coming to the fair, I told my wife when we bought a new pick up that we had to come to the fair to pay for it,” Rohrbach told the crowd in attendance. “Several years later, she said, ‘don’t we have that pick up paid for yet?’ By now, I’m sure we do.”

And for the annual pilgrimage to the county fair that began in 1967, even Rohrbach felt impressed with the number of years he and his wife have come to the fair.

“I think it’s great and it means a lot because not many family-owned businesses last 55 years anyway and to be at the same location for 52 years, I think it is a milestone,” he said.

As for the equine queen competition, Jalyssa Zwiebel was named the 2019 Auglaize County Equine Queen and Danielle Lininger was named princess.

Ellen Schloemer of St. Marys and Samantha Neuman of New Knoxville both competed for queen and Delanni Wilker, Elizabeth Schloemer and Audrey Reineke each competed for princess.