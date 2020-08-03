Employee At City Municipal Building Test Positive For COVID-19
Monday, August 3, 2020
ST. MARYS, OH
The city of St. Marys announced Sunday evening that an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
This employee works in the Municipal building on East Spring Street. As a precautionary measure, the municipal building will be closed to the public until further notice.
In addition, the Streets and Sidewalks Committee of the St. Marys City Council scheduled for Monday has been postponed.
