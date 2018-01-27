Elida Blocks Riders' Upset Bid

A four-win St. Marys Roughriders team hung with No. 8 state-ranked Elida for 25:05, before the Bulldogs were unleashed for a 19-7 fourth-quarter advantage to spoil the Riders’ upset chances with a 46-34 win.



But Friday’s Western Buckeye League contest showcased just how far this St. Marys team has come. The Roughriders just need to find a way to finish, but for coach Craig Szymczak, you don’t leave Elida Fieldhouse without feeling some positivity.

“When we believe that we can finish, we are going to be a very scary team,” the coach said. “There is a difference between what we want to be and what we are right now.



“We are close. This is a very tough team, a one-loss team we played with for four quarters.”

The Roughriders (4-10, 2-2 WBL) led after one quarter of play and did not trail a Bulldogs (14-1, 4-1) team that lost their first game to Wapakoneta last week and won by two points against Defiance on Monday.

But a 3-pointer by Daniel Unruh 1:05 into the fourth quarter began a 19-7 advantage for the Bulldogs, including a 9-2 run, to push their lead to 36-29 with 4:32 remaining in the game.

From there, the Bulldogs stalled, but ran the time out on the Riders’ upset chances in another close fourth quarter that did not end well for St. Marys.

Since a loss to Spencerville on Dec. 30, the Roughriders have been outscored 89-51 in the fourth quarter, including Elida’s 19-7 outscoring in Friday’s loss, but Szymczak points to a lack of scoring in the first half being the culprit.

The Roughriders opened the game with a 6-0 lead courtesy of baskets on three of their first four possessions and withstood a Bulldogs’ rally to still lead 13-8. But the Riders struggled to maintain that lead by missing three of their final four shots of the opening quarter.

In addition, St. Marys shot just 26.9 percent from the floor, including an 0-of-6 slump in the second quarter on Friday.







Since an 0-6 start to the season, St. Marys is 4-4 overall, have limited opponents to fewer than 50 points in eight straight games and in Friday’s game, St. Marys actually shot better than Elida.

