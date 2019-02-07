Eli Wolf Transfers To Georgia

Minster graduate Eli Wolf has transferred from one Southeast Conference school to another.

The senior tight end is leaving Tennessee after graduating from the school and will play for the Georgia Bulldogs next season.

Wolf announced his decision on Thursday:

After exploring my options to finish my final season of college football, I have decided to transfer from the University of Tennessee," Wolf said in a Twitter post. I will leave the University of Tennessee with great memories, lasting friendships and a college degree.

"I have chosen to play my last collegiate season at the University of Georgia. I am blessed, humbled, but most importantly, very excited at the opportunity ahead of me."

Wolf was a standout receiver for the Wildcats football program, where he holds all of the schools’ receiving records. He set marks for career receptions (124), receiving yards (2,234) and receiving touchdowns (27) over three varsity seasons from 2012-14.

In his three years with the Vols, Wolf played in eight games, catching eight passes for 78 yards and one touchdown. He's a former walk-on who went on scholarship before the 2017 season.