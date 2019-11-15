Eleven Riders Named To All-WBL Team

Eleven St. Marys Roughriders made the All-Western Buckeye League’s football team, which was announced on Thursday.

The Roughriders had three of the five starting offensive linemen make first-team in guard Logan Allen, tackle Bryan Ward and center Riley Sweigart. Those three paved the way for an offense that saw injuries on the line and in the backfield, yet still finished second in the league with 252.7 rushing yards per game at the end of the regular season.

Running back Ty Howell was a first-team selection as a running back and a defensive back and rounding the defense were Blake Kanorr at defensive end, Lukas Walter at defensive flex and Trey Fisher at interior defensive line. Each were first-team selections.

Howell led the Riders with 611 rushing yards on 97 carries and six scores as a running back.

Howell was also named the Kicking Specialist of the Year in the WBL. Howell returned six kicks for 207 yards for a 34.5 average and a touchdown returned against Elida and nine punt returns for 183 yards for a 20.3 average including 74-yard touchdown return against Wapakoneta in week 2.

Fisher had 69 tackles at the end of the regular season to go along with seven sacks. Kanorr finished with 114 tackles, one fumble recovery and a team-high 11 sacks.

Walter finished with 93 tackles, one interceptions, four sacks and a fumble recovered for a touchdown.

Earning Honorable Mention All-WBL were Tanner Howell, Ethan Freewalt, Carson Fischbach and Kurt Bubp.

Taking over in week 3, Bubp finished the regular season with 26-of-46 passing for 495 yards, nine touchdowns and zero interceptions. Freewalt had three interceptions 56 yards and a score and Fischbach had seven carries for 79 yards and a touchdown in the backfield and 75 tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries on defense. As a receiver, the senior had seven catches for 168 yards and three scores.

Kenton’s Brent Fackler and Wapakoneta’s Travis Moyer were named the WBL’s Coaches of the Year. Kenton’s Jayden Cornell was the Offensive Player of the Year, Ottawa-Glandorf’s Aaron Rieman was the league’s Offensive Lineman of the Year, Kenton’s Luke Fackler was named the Defensive Back of the Year and Wapakoneta’s Isaac Meeks was named the Defensive Lineman of the Year -- breaking a three-year streak of a St. Marys player earning the designation.