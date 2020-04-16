Economic Task Force Looking For Feedback

Because of the helpful feedback received, the Ohio Economic Recovery Task Force is extending the opportunity for feedback to small businesses that have been affected by COVID-19.

If someone with a small business that would be willing to share their story in virtual testimony, please email ohio2020@ohiohouse.gov or call 614-466-6344 with the following information:

• Name and location of the business

• Number of employees

• Years in business

• Contact information for the business owners (email, phone number)

• Brief description of the nature of the business

Businesses may also submit written feedback to the task force. If small businesses are unable to participate in a virtual testimony, please indicate so and we will follow up with focus questions.