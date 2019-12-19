Earning the Badge: Going Behind Bars

It’s a sound that most people never want to hear — the heavy steel door of the county jail closing behind them. With a buzz, bang and latch, the locking mechanism seals off the outside world and inside are the roughly 80 inmates housed at the Auglaize County Correctional Facility.

This is exactly the scenario the cadets of the Wright State University — Lake Campus Police Academy got the chance to experience as they toured the facility on Tuesday evening. Lead by instructor and retired Auglaize County Chief Deputy Mike Eberle and two classmates who work in the facility — Joey Morlino and Jarrod Rhodes — cadets were walked through the entire process from 911 call to jail intake and finally into the control center for the jail.

“I think they're a little overwhelmed when the door first shuts, I really do,” Eberle said. “There's so much steel and and glass and brick and I think that's what really gets them.”

The tour of the sheriff’s office and jail started where all emergencies in the county are received in the county’s dispatch office. Behind the tinted and mirrored glass on the back wall of the lobby sit two dispatchers and a wealth of information. As a call comes in, it is up to the dispatchers to prioritize the call, contact the appropriate agency and relay information to the first responders while often staying on the phone with the person calling for help.

Following the stop in the dispatch office cadets make their way through interview and equipment rooms before stopping in the jail’s control center. Sectioned off around the control center are the pods that house inmates ranging from those awaiting trial to the ones who have been convicted and are serving their sentence.

In the midst of it all sits the corrections officer.

“It takes a special kind of person to do this job,” Eberle said. “A lot of cadets will tell me that they want to be an officer and they want to chase down the ‘bad guy’ but they would not want to be a corrections officer because of all the things they have to deal with and the situations that can happen in here.”

The second-to-last stop on the three-hour tour was a stop in the intake center for the county jail. Morlino and Rhodes demonstrated — with the help of Cadet Riley Gibson — what officers can expect when they bring an arrestee to the jail.

Demonstrating intake was a two-fold lesson, Eberle said.

“This jail tour is so important because every one of those cadets is going to end up bringing an inmate into that jail and they need to know the procedures,” he explained.

The tour wrapped up with a brief tour of the dog warden’s facility just behind the sheriff’s office. Deputy Dog Warden Dave Thomas explained his duties and the importance of his job to the county.

While there were no dogs in the kennels at the time, Thomas noted that can change overnight as officers from across the county will bring lost or abandoned dogs in throughout the night.