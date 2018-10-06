Dunlap Leads Riders

BATH TOWNSHIP — Not that the No. 1 ranked Roughriders needed anymore help, but the return of quarterback Braeden Dunlap confirmed to everyone just how good this St. Marys offense is with him in the lineup.

Dunlap was responsible for four touchdowns and an interception after his one-game absence as the Roughriders' laser-fast start kept the Wildcats winless in a 60-14 Western Buckeye League victory over Bath on Friday.

The senior signal caller scored on four of the Roughriders' (7-0, 6-0 WBL) five scoring possessions at one point as well as accounting for more than 200 yards of total offense and 31 more as a returner. With Dunlap back, St. Marys went more to its spread offense and little of its wing-T look that the Riders had been focused on in the last three weeks.

But with No. 14 in, it just goes to show the amount of weapons and looks the Roughriders offense has to offer against any defense.

Blake Kanorr thwarted the Wildcats' third drive with their second turnover, via a fumble recovery.

On Bath's (0-7, 0-6) next possession, Dunlap leaped up to snatch a tipped pass, scoring two plays later on a 14-yard screen pass to Perry.

Dunlap put up points for St. Marys two more times on a 38-yard pass to Howell and a 6-yard pass to Carson Fishbach as the Roughriders led 46-0 with 8:40 remaining in the second quarter. On those drives, Dunlap accumulated 52 combined yards through the air.

After that, Dunlap's night was done, but not after he amassed 98 yards on 5-of-6 passing and three touchdowns and 164 rushing yards on nine carries and another score.

Reserve players stepped up for St. Marys, with a 25-yard rushing touchdown by Dylan Trogdlon, followed by another Bubp-to-Trogdlon connection — this one for 22 yards — was the final scoring play for St. Marys.

