Drugs, Paraphernalia Found During Search Warrant Execution

Auglaize County Sheriff Al Solomon released details Thursday morning regarding suspected drugs and paraphernalia discovered Wednesday evening while serving an arrest warrant for the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office at a residence in Auglaize County.

According to a news release from the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office, deputies went to a home on U.S. 33 west of St. Marys in an attempt to locate and arrest John R. Etgen, 35, from Coldwater. Etgen was wanted on a warrant out of Mercer County.

Deputies were able to located Etgen in a room in the residence. While taking Etgen into custody on the warrant, deputies noticed suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia in the room.

The Auglaize / Mercer County Grand Lake Drug Task Force unit was called to assist. A search warrant was obtained and suspected methamphetamine, paraphernalia and cash along with other evidence was located.

The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office along with the Auglaize County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will be considering charges on Etgen. Etgen was transported to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office on their warrant.

No further details are being released at this point, and the case remains under investigation.