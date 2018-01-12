Drugs, Drug Paraphernalia, Handgun Found During Welfare Check

Drugs, drug paraphernalia and a handgun were found during a welfare check on Thursday.

Sheriff Al Solomon released details of the incident at 26185 Middle Pike Road near Waynesfield in a news release on Friday.

According to the release, deputies responded to a welfare check and upon arrival, located Blaine Lee, 40, of Waynesfield. While checking on Lee, the deputies located drugs, drug paraphernalia and a handgun.

Lee, who is a convicted felon, and currently being supervised by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority, was taken into custody on an Ohio Adult Parole Violation and remained in the Auglaize County Correctional Center Friday morning.

"The weapon was not directly involved but due to Lee being a convicted felon, he was not allowed to possess or own a firearm," Solomon said. "Deputies are cautious on any call they go on, and this proves they never know what they will find."

The matter remains under investigation, and no other details will be released at this time.