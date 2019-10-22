Drug Symposium To Be Held Nov. 3

Grand Lake Health System will be hosting a Drug Prevention Symposium from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Tri Star Career Compact building, 7655 state Route 703.

Local guest speaker Dr. Aaron Kuhn, Ph. D., LPCC-S, LICDC-CS will present “The Challenges of Parenting Adolescents in Rural Ohio.” Kuhn earned his doctorate degree in general psychology from Walden University in Minneapolis, Minnesota and his master’s degree in counseling from Wright State University in Dayton. He also has extensive credentialing as a licensed professional clinical counselor and licensed independent chemical dependency counselor by the state of Ohio. He works with children, adolescents and adults.

Kuhn also has extensive experience working with individuals with substance abuse and sexual addiction as well as other clinical disorders.

Research suggests that one of the most important factors in healthy child development is a strong, open relationship with a parent. It is important to start talking to your children about alcohol and other drugs before they are exposed to them. GLHS invites the public to join them for the informative adult only symposium to learn how drugs affect an adolescent’s brain, how to start conversations with youth and what drugs are currently popular with Auglaize and Mercer county youth. Guests will also be able to tour a Hidden in Plain Sight mock bedroom.

Hidden in Plain Sight is an educational experience that walks participants through a typical teenage bedroom. The inside of the bedroom is set up with drug paraphernalia “hidden” in plain sight. This is an interactive display/program that offers adults insights into current trends in youth substance abuse, drug paraphernalia and concealment of illicit drugs and alcohol.

For more information, email mercercountyprevention@gmail.com or call 419-584-1000.

Schedule for drug symposium

12:45 p.m. — Doors open

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. — Tour of new Tri Star Building

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. — Resource tables, drug take back and Hidden in Plain Sight mock bedroom tour

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. — Guest speaker Dr. Aaron Kuhn

3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. — Panel discussion with law enforcement, prevention, school representation, medical professionals, tri-county mental health boards, teens, peer recovery and Family Resource Center

4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. — Resource tables, drug take back and Hidden in Plain Sight mock bedroom tour