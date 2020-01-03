From Downtown: Rangers Win Using 3-Ball

Coming into Thursday’s Midwest Athletic Conference game, Delphos St. John’s was the conference’s leading team in 3-point field goals while New Knoxville was second-to-last.

But the Rangers flipped the script.

New Knoxville capitalized on eight treys while holding the conference’s best 3-point shooting team to just two long-range field goals for a 48-31 home victory.

A pair of triples from Jacklyn Leffel on back-to-back possessions gave the Rangers a first-quarter lead while Ellie Gabel ended the third quarter — and in essence, the game — with a pair of her own 3-pointers to help the Rangers pull away.

Rebounding was also a key on Thursday. Going up against the MAC’s best rebounding team, the Rangers limited second-chance points by grabbing 19 defensive boards to the Blue Jays’ six offensive rebounds.

“I’ve been waiting for that all year,” Rangers coach Tim Hegemier said about the Rangers’ 3-point shooting. “I know they can shoot, I have seen it in practice, I just think they are just now settling into the game situation and they are starting to drop.

“They [St. John’s] were in the 2-3 [zone] most of the game and every once in a while we shot the ball too quick, maybe made just one pass than shot it and I don’t like that … but by moving the ball around you give yourself a chance for a better shot and keeping them from grabbing the rebounds.”

New Knoxville (7-4, 2-1 MAC) trailed with just under a minute left in the opening quarter before Leffel connected on her second 3-pointer with 11.2 seconds left to give the Rangers a 12-10 lead — and the last time the Blue Jays led in the game.

The Rangers pushed their lead to 10 as part of an 11-0 run on a Gabel feed to Morgan Leffel resulting in a layup, Jacklyn Leffel’s third 3-pointer and Gabel’s first triple for a 20-10 lead with 6:00 left in the first half.

Gabel’s second 3-pointer stopped a Blue Jays’ 5-0 run and created other opportunities under the basket as Megan Jurosic scored two baskets — the latter on a feed from Morgan Leffel — to lead 27-18 at the half.

At that point, the Rangers were 5-of-12 from 3-point range, compared to the Blue Jays who did not have their second until the opening 25 seconds of the third quarter. That trey pulled St. John’s within two possessions and eventually kept the game within eight points before Haley Fledderjohann drained a shot from downtown from the right wing, coupled with Gabel’s back-to-back triples to end the quarter on a 9-0 run and balloon the lead to 42-25 entering the fourth quarter.

As for rebounding, the Blue Jays did not have their first offensive rebound until the second quarter and did not score off an offensive board until the beginning of the third quarter when Melanie Koenig connected on two occasions. Even then, the Blue Jays were only able to kick the ball out once for a 3-point attempt, which was missed.

St. John’s (6-6, 0-4) finished the game just 2-of-13 from 3-point range and missed its final six attempts.The Rangers also limited the MAC’s second-highest scoring offense — the Blue Jays averaged 53.8 points per game — making St. John’s the fourth straight opponent and fifth in the last six games to be limited to 31 points or fewer.

Gabel led all scorers with 16 points, including four 3-pointers, followed by Leffel’s three 3-pointers and 11 points and eight points from Morgan Leffel. The Rangers finished 8-of-18 (44%) from the 3-point line and 19-of-41 from the field.

Versailles 53, New Bremen 25

NEW BREMEN — The Tigers’ height and accuracy was too much for the Cardinals.

Lindsey Winner and Brooke Stonebraker, who are 6-feet, 2 inches and 6-feet, 3-inches respectively. combined for more than half of the offense as the Versailles Tigers defeated the New Bremen Cardinals 53-25 on Thursday in a Midwest Athletic Conference tilt at The Nest.

“They came out and shot the ball vey well,” said Cardinals coach Chris Burden. “Something we didn’t see on film. They put it to us (early) and we didn’t respond well to the things they were doing,”

I the first quarter, both sides started out with turnovers and scoring was hard to come by but the Tigers (9-3, 3-1 MAC) held a 5-2 lead midway through the opening period.

New Bremen junior guard and future Findlay Oiler Madison Cordonnier had 10 of her team-high 14 points in the first quarter fueling the offense for the Cardinals (7-4, 1-2 MAC). Cordonnier made two 3-pointers and drove to the lane for jumpers, but the Tigers had a 14-12 lead after the opening quarter.

A pair of Cordonnier free throws to start the second period tied the game at 14, but then the size of Winner and Stonebraker began to cause problems on both ends of the court. Whether it was on the glass or shutting down the lanes, the Cardinals had no answer.

Winner scored a game-high 15 points, 13 of which came in the first half. She assisted her fellow forward Stonebraker three times in the first half, and the latter of whom ended with 13 points of her own. Winner also had a game-best eight rebounds.

The first 10 minutes featured nine lead changes, but it was after that Versailles started to gain control of the game.

A 12-3 run in the second quarter put the Tigers in the driver’s seat, and they took a 33-19 lead going into the break as they shot 53% from the field. Winner had 11 points total in the second quarter.

In the second half, the Cardinals were held to just six points and outscored 20-6 in the final 16 minutes.

The Tigers secured the game with a 14-4 third quarter to give them a 47-23 lead going into the fourth. It was capped by a Caitlin McEldowney 3-pointer — she scored all eight of her points in the third quarter — just before the buzzer.

After starting the season 5-0, the Cardinals have lost four out of the last six.

Fort Recovery 43, Minster 36

FORT RECOVERY — Fort Recovery did something it had not done in eight years on Thursday.

Beat Minster.

The Indians limited the Wildcats offensively and survived Thursday's Midwest Athletic Conference match with a 43-36 girls basketball victory.

It marks the first win against Minster (9-2), 2-1 MAC) since ousting the Wildcats from postseason contention on Feb. 25, 2012. It is also the Wildcats' first loss in MAC play since Jan. 25, 2018 at Versailles.

Fort Recovery led at the end of each quarter, leading by as much as 23-14 at the half. Ivy Wolf was the Wildcats' leading scorer with 14 points and the team's lone scorer in double figures. Averi Wolf and Janae Hoying each added seven points.

Val Muhlenkamp led the Indians with 11 points, followed by 10 from Alli Vaughn.