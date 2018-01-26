Down Goes No. 1

Girls Basketball

Versailles 46, Minster 39

VERSAILLES — The top-ranked Versailles Tigers hosted a block party on Thursday night, and Minster was their guest.

Blocking, altering shots and creating havoc on the Wildcats offense, the Tigers took down the top-ranked team in Division IV play, putting an end to Minster’s 30-game Midwest Athletic Conference win streak with a 46-39 victory.

The Tigers (17-1, 7-0 MAC) — now the frontrunners to claim the MAC crown with two conference games remaining — blocked or altered at least 10 of Minster’s (14-2, 5-1) shots on Thursday.

The Tigers stifling defense limited the Wildcats to 14-of-55 shooting from the floor, a paltry 25.4 percent clip, and outrebounded Minster, 29-22. It is just the second time this season that the Wildcats have been held down to fewer than 40 points in a game.

On top of the poor shooting performance, the Wildcats’ second-leading score in Ivy Wolf was held scoreless through the first half and limited to one basket from the floor all game. She finished with four points when she typically averages 10.8 points per game coming into Thursday.

Versailles opened the game with a slim 6-5 lead with 4:28 remaining, but ended the quarter with a 7-2 advantage, while limiting the Wildcats to 1-of-9 shooting and three turnovers.

Minster was able to pull the game to within two, 13-11 with 7:05 left in the first half, but Versailles defense limited the Wildcats after that to four points on 2-of-10 shooting and three turnovers.

That defense for the Tigers, translated into offense with an 18-4 advantage, including eight of those coming from Kami McEldowney from the perimeter.

The Tigers defense set the tone, allowing the offense to feed off the energy produced by the crowd in the biggest girls basketball game this season.

New Bremen 49, New Knoxville 35

NEW BREMEN — A dominant second and third quarter put the No. 13 ranked New Bremen Cardinals over the top Thursday evening in a 49-35 Midwest Athletic Conference victory against the New Knoxville Rangers.

Toward the end of the first quarter, the Cardinals (13-3, 3-3 MAC) were able to start catching up as they trailed 12-10.

New Bremen got a basket from Paige Jones to tie the game at 12-all just 30 seconds into the second quarter and the Cardinals took the lead on a trey from Hannah Tenkman.

Jane Homan increased the lead with a layup and after a turnover, Jones converted with a jumper for a 19-12 New Bremen lead with five minutes left in the second quarter.

New Knoxville’s Jacklyn Leffel broke up the Cardinals’ 9-0 run with a triple, but that was matched with a trey from Erin Smith as the Cardinals ended the half with a 27-19 lead.

New Bremen gained its first double-digit lead on a three from Kelly Naylor. After an exchange of baskets, Naylor hit another trey. Following a Rangers basket, Tenkman hit a three with 3:25 left for a 40-23 lead.

Naylor hit a basket, but the Rangers got baskets from Tasia Lauth and Morgan Leffel to make the score 43-27 after three quarters.

New Knoxville (6-12, 0-6) attempted a comeback to start the fourth quarter with treys from Samantha Trego and Tayler Doty and a basket from Megan Jurosic to trail 43-35 with 3:50 left.

The Rangers had the ball on another possession, but Erin Scott lost it on a steal, which turned into a basket by Macy Puthoff to regain a 10-point lead with 3:11 left. Puthoff added a pair of baskets for the 49-35 final.

Elida 54, St. Marys 42

The St. Marys Roughriders fell in a hard-fought Western Buckeye League game against the Elida Bulldogs, 54-42 on Thursday night.

Trailing by only one point in the first and three points in the second quarter, the Roughriders (8-9, 2-4 WBL) trusted their shots to keep them in the game.

As the third quarter came around, the Bulldogs (6-9, 2-4) made more shots than the Roughriders could keep up with.

A 10-1 run in the third quarter called for the Bulldogs to lead 43-27 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Senior Makenna Mele led the Roughriders with 16 points, followed by senior Sydney Cisco and sophomore Lauren Cisco both with 11 points each.

Clare Caywood chipped in with three points.

Wrestling

St. Marys 52, Elida 6

ELIDA — The St. Marys Roughriders wrestling team improved to 5-1 in league play on the year after beating Elida, 52-6 on Thursday in a Western Buckeye League dual match. With the tin, the Roughriders tied with Defiance, who the Roughriders will play on Feb. 12. Clayton Drummond (113) defeated Ethan Grimm, 11-0, followed by Parker Enoch (11-7) defeating Bailey Gibson, 11-7. Mason Saeler (145) won his match against Elida’s Andrew Porter by a pin, while Auston McChesney (152) defeated Elida’s Jaxson Swickrath, 9-6. Winning by pin were David Keller (195) over Thomas Williamson and Austin Giesige (220) over Tyson Williamson. Also winning, via a void were Max Sell (106), Tommy Mabry (160), Noah Vogel (170) and Tyler Miller (182). Nicholas Myers (285) was pinned by Elida’s Brock Lyons. There were three double voids in the match at the 120-, 132- and 138-pound weight classes.