Doty Officially Signs With Sinclair

Family is important to Tayler Doty, so she wanted to go to a college to continue playing volleyball under a coach who shared those same sentiments.

The senior outside hitter found that match in August and made it official on Tuesday.

Surrounded by her family, Doty signed her national letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic career in volleyball at Sinclair Community College.

Doty pointed out that she bought into what message Tartan head volleyball coach KC Gan was sending was that family was a major priority over volleyball.

"For most coaches, volleyball is the top priority, but family is his No. 1 priority and that is a big thing, especially with what my family went through in the past year, it was a lot," Doty said. "He would say that 'if something were to happen, you can't control that so if you have to go home, I am not going to punish you for that.'

"Family is the No. 1 thing to me, it goes family, school and then volleyball. He said that is what you focus on first and that is what ended up making me go there."

Assistant coach Meg Reinke and former Ranger Shayna Bierlein were big influencers for Doty in picking Sinclair because both were players under Gan at Sinclair.

In her three-year career as a starter for the Rangers, Doty played in 233 sets, racking up 531 kills, a hitting percentage of .167, 62 total blocks, 632 digs and 46 aces. In her senior season, she finished second on the team in kills with 188, second on the team in services aces with 27 and second in digs with 294. She was a Second-Team All-Midwest Athletic Conference selection in both her junior and senior seasons.

Doty will study elementary education and minor in business.