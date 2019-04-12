Doing Good in His Name, Woman Shares Journey

One woman’s journey with God took an unexpected turn which tested her faith while simultaneously challenging her, and the people around her, to do more good. On Thursday evening, Karen Homan shared that process with guests at Homan Interiors.

Homan, from Osgood, said her journey began when she was cooking and heard an audible voice that wasn’t coming from her, and she was alone. Nervous to tell people, out of fear of being locked up, Homan kept her mind busy thinking that eventually the voice would just stop. It wasn’t until she ran out of rooms in her home to clean that she realized the voice wouldn’t go away and she needed to listen.

At 2 in the morning, she sat on her bathroom floor with a pen and paper and just asked, “what do you want?” Homan wrote down everything the voice told her, which was that she was going to open a restaurant and gave her a list of names of people who would help her. The voice also told her that he would tell her when she needed to ask each person for help.

“I said, ‘I’m 53, I don’t have the best health, I can’t do that;’ and he said, ‘I’ll give you people to help,’” she explained. “I know how to cook and bake but I don’t know how to run a restaurant. ‘I’ll give you people to help.’ It didn’t matter, whatever I said, he assured me he would send people to help.”

He also told her that she needed to buy the Silver Spur — an odd location she noted because it wasn’t near anything that she thought wouldn’t attract a lot of people to the business. This was one of the first ways he showed her that it was really God and that she was meant to do this work.

God told her to go into the Silver Spur and ask about buying the building that had been advertised for sale. While in there, God had instructed her to ask two questions: if she could keep the artwork on the wall and if they had a picture of the old Osgood State Bank.

“Do you have a picture of the old Osgood State Bank? And the gentleman said, ‘no we don’t.’ And I remember thinking I can go home now,” Homan said. “And then the lady said, no, we do have a picture. Someone dropped one off a little while back.’ … I said, ‘could I just see that please.’

They walked me over there and it was a picture of the bank and you know it was an older building with two stories … Anyway, there the picture was on the wall, kind of like I could see it but there was three little kids inside the picture and I was one of them. I was just in this picture.”

For Homan, that was one of many lessons in obedience that he was going to teach her. She explained that there were many times where he would tell her to seek out individuals she had never met before and explain what she was doing and ask them to help her.

Each time she worried that these individuals would think she was crazy and turn her away but each time they surprised her by offering whatever service they could, whether it was there skills or a monetary donation.

Her skepticism of the process lead to some very dark times for Homan.

