Dieringer’s layup leads Riders to road win

What better way to get over your struggles then to make a play later in a game to help your team win? That’s what Kendall Dieringer did.

It has been a frustrating season for the St. Marys sophomore but on Saturday, Dieringer had a feeling of redemption.

After the Riders’ nine-point lead entering the fourth quarter was eventually trimmed to one, Dieringer overcame her struggles and sunk her layup with 2:47 remaining in the game to push the lead to three, 47-44 and propelled the Roughriders to a 53-45 victory in a non-league girls basketball game against Arlington.

Leading by one with 2:47 left, Deiringer ran past the Red Devils’ zone full-court press down the left side, receiving the ball on a pass and made a B-line to the basket with Lindsay Dodds trailing. Just four possessions earlier, Dieringer had a similar play pan out, but she missed a wide-open, three-foot layup, which was rebounded and taken down the other end, but this time, she connected.

“She had two big missed open layups earlier in the game so I think more than anything it was like a sigh of relief for her and a confidence-builder for her that, ‘I can take contact and still make a layup.’ And then she finished her free throws out well to end the game too,” Roughriders coach Jon Burke said. “She needed that. That was a big 2 for her at a key moment of the game.”

Following Dieringer’s basket, the Riders (4-4) ended the game on a 6-1 run in a game that showed St. Marys can weather the storm and win a close contest after falling short against Defiance, Wapakoneta and Ottawa-Glandorf — games that the Roughriders led late in the third or the fourth quarter and let the game slip away.

“Arlington is a very good program and they have been for last 10, 15 years so coming in here and getting a win is not easy,” Burke said. “This is a small, loud gym so it is a good win for our program and it is kind of validating that you are doing all the right things and as a team, you are working hard and some of the things that we are working on is starting to pay off.

“I thought Thursday (against O-G) we did all the right things, but it just was not good enough and against an O-G [team] that is a high bar.”

Dieringer finished with six points, Carly Caywood paced St. Marys with 15 points and eight rebounds and Elena Menker tallied nine points as they helped the Riders beat last year’s Division IV regional qualifier and a successful basketball program throughout the years.

St. Marys entered the final quarter enjoying its largest lead 41-32, but Arlington (5-4) quickly chipped away with layups by Kylie Sheets and Olivia Line. After Menker connected on a 14-footer, Cloe Crist pulled the Red Devils to within four with a 3-pointer and Sheets’ layup following a missed Lauren Cisco trey pulled the game to two before Crist nailed another 3-pointer to give the Red Devils a 44-43 lead to culminate a 12-2 run in 3:41.

Helping Arlington’s cause was the zone full-court press it played to stretch out and stressed St. Marys’ offense in the fourth quarter. The Riders missed nine straight shots after Menker’s jumper and turned the ball over four times during that 2:57 drought they endured.

But Crist’s3-pointer was the last field goal for Arlington as the Riders defense shut down the Devils who finished the game 0-of-5 from the floor and four turnovers.

Caywood broke the Devils’ scoring with a pair of free throws after a missed layup, which began the Roughriders’ 10-1 advantage as Dodds turned the ball over in the next possession and led to the layup in transition by Dieringer.

