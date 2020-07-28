DeWine Limits County Fairs

Gov. Mike DeWine announced durign his daily press conference on Tuesday limiting all fairs throughout the state of Ohio to junior fair events only, which includes livestock competitions and other 4-H and FFA competitions for children and teens on or after July 31

The governor also announced that harness racing can proceed with no spectators, but we are prohibiting rides, games and grandstand events going forward so that we can keep the crowds down.

