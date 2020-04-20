DeWine Announces Schools To Remain Closed

Gov. Mike DeWine announce during his daily press briefing that K-12 schools around the state of Ohio will be closed for the remainder of the school year.

“We've flattened the curve, but the virus remains,” he said. “Also, to go back to school now with a relatively small amount of time left - many educators have expressed to me that this wouldn't be a good idea even if the health situation was resolved.

“As we move forward - we've made no decision about the fall. I know parents, teachers, and administrators are anxious about an answer about the fall, but we're not in the position to make that decision yet.”

DeWine, who was the first governor in the nation to shutter schools statewide, said his latest decision stems from concern for the continued safety of students, teachers and communities. He said returning students to their classrooms could lead to new cases of COVID-19.

DeWine said teachers and administrators also worried that another disruption to a school year already interrupted by the coronavirus might negatively affect students, who need continuity.

The governor said no decision has been made about the fall. He urged state and local education leaders to be considering plans to address the needs of students with disabilities, those with health risks, those lacking internet access and those who might not have a stable home life.

Education will continue online only.

St. Marys City Schools Superintendent Bill Ruane did not offer an update on what the school will do moving forward or have an update regarding commencement.

With sschools remaining closed for the remainder of the school year, spring sports are in effect canceled before they even began.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSSA) released a memo to schools last week, stating that if schools closed from an order by the governor, it would prompt the association to cancel the spring sports season. Throughout the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the OHSAA has stated that its decision regarding its sports season clung to what the governor would order. .

“Plans appear to be moving forward to ‘open up’ the nation and Ohio in ‘phases,’” the memo stated. “It was stated that ‘schools that are currently closed should remain closed.’ When this is confirmed by Gov. [Mike] DeWine and/or Superintendent of Schools [Paolo] DeMaria, we will be confirming the cancellation of spring sports as we have previously indicated.”

Spring sports in Ohio include baseball, softball, track and field, boys tennis and lacrosse.

The memo confirmed the cancellation of the seventh and eighth-grade track and field state championships — scheduled for May 16 — but encouraged a regular season despite the growing possibility of high school sports being canceled.

Ohio will now join more than 20 state associations throughout the country whose spring sports season has been canceled because of the coronavirus.