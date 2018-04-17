Details On Monday's Crash On US 33

The Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol released details of Monday's crash at the intersection of U.S. 33 and Townline-Kossuth Road that involved three St. Marys minors in a fatal two-vehicle accident.

At 2:52 p.m., A 1997 Toyota four-door, driven by Kennedy Schreiber, 16, of St. Marys, was northbound on Townline-Kossuth Road and failed to stop at the stop sign located at U.S. 33 when a 2001 Buick four-door driven by Brian J. Grube, 35, of Piqua, headed eastbound and struck the drive's door of the Toyota.

The Toyota crossed the median and westbound lanes of U.S. 33 and came to a rest on the north side of U.S. 33. The Buick came to a rest in the median on the eastbound side of U.S. 33.

Schreiber was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and were towed from the scene.

Two passengers of the Toyota, Carson Liming, 17 and Joesph Zartman, 17, both of St. Marys, were transported to St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima by St. Marys Fire Department. Both sustained incapacitating injuries, while Grube was transported to Lima Memorial Hospital by Wapakoneta Fire Department for incapacitating injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office, St. Marys Police and Fire departments and Buckland Fire Department, Auglaize County Emergency Management, Ohio Department of Transportation and the Auglaize County Coroner's Office.

The accident remains under investigation.