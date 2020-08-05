Despite Confusion, Masks Are Important

When the coronavirus pandemic first came to America in February, health officials and organizations told the public that wearing masks were not needed, just for that sentiment to change roughly a month later and now masks are mandatory in what seems to be a complete 180-degree change in just a matter of months.

So what should Americans, Ohioans and St. Marians do with regards to incorporating a mask in their everyday lives?

Based in Columbus, Dr. Michael Bess, vice president of Health Care Strategies for UnitedHealthcare — the nation’s largest health care company — is urging the wearing of masks as more states mandate them.