Deputies Arrest, Charge Nude Suspect

A suspicious man walking nude down a local bike path was arrested by Mercer County Sheriff Deputies on Tuesday.

Twenty-three-year-old Dustin Ray Green, of Celina, was arrested and charged with public indecency and littering, both offenses are misdemeanors.

On June 30, 2018, between 11:30 a.m. and 11:55 a.m., a report was made to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office of a male acting suspicious near the bike path that runs between St. Anthony Road and Fleetfoot Road in Butler Township.

The suspicious male was reported being nude walking the area of the bike path. Deputies responded to the area, but the male was not located.

Since the initial report additional sightings have been reported, deputies have responded to the additional reports, but the male was not located, but had been observed during early morning and mid-day hours.

On Tuesday, a tip was received indicating a suspect who was possibly the male on the bike path deputies were searching for and Detectives followed up this tip which lead to the arrest of Green — who s currently being held In the Mercer County Adult Detention Center.