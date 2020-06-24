Dealership To Hold Appreciation Cookout

To try and give back to the community that’s supported them throughout the years, Larry Schaaf Auto Sales is hosting a Community Appreciation Cookout on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone is welcome to attend and there will be free food, drinks, door prizes and games for children.

Donations will be accepted with all the proceeds going to the local food banks.

“Things have been going very, very well and we’ve had a lot of positive response from the community,” said Aaron High, general manager at Larry Schaaf Auto Sales. “Everyone’s been great to us so we decided to return the favor. We want to do something good for the community.”

High, who has been with Schaaf for about a year, said this cookout will be a way to show their appreciation to a community that’s been supportive of them, especially now with the coronavirus pandemic affecting livelihoods.

“It seems like all you hear is bad stuff, so we wanted to do something good,” he said. “We’ve had lots of good feedback on what we’re doing about keeping things going and how the lot looks good with a lot more cars out here. A lot of hometown business coming our way, too. A lot of people said they’ve bought in the past and have come back. We’re doing it basically to say thanks for being good to us and we want to give back.”

The cookout will be held at the dealership which is located at 1525 Celina Road.

High encourages people to attend and the gathering will encourage social distancing and safety guidelines.

“I know there’s going to be some people out there that maybe they don’t want to come because of the whole social distancing thing and I understand that. But everyone’s going to be wearing gloves. No one is going to be touching food,” said High. “We’re going to have a condiment stand set up so everybody can do their own things. We’ll have hand sanitizer and wipes for people.”

The dealership had a record May in terms of sales, said High, and June is on track to be a record month as well, after dealing with a slow March and April because of the pandemic.

“We had shut down and were doing appointments only for about a month,” said High. “Then we started seeing more people out and about and saw some other dealerships opening their doors so we did as well. Ever since then, it’s been great. People still have to get around; people need to get to work and still have to have a set of wheels.

“Things have been going great.”

Saturday’s forecast is calling for a chance of rain, but High is hopeful that it holds off for the event and people are able to attend.

“I know they’re saying possible storms but it is what it is. There isn’t much you can do there,” he said. “I feel like there’s people out there that want to come out and say hello and get a free hamburger or hot dog. Everybody is welcome, the more the merrier.”