Dangerous Roadside: Local, National Officials Remind Drivers of Move Over Law

An inherently dangerous job has been experiencing a frightening trend as first responders across the country have been hurt, killed or had their vehicles struck while working on the side of the road.

As of the writing of this article, statistics from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Officer Down Memorial Page (ODMP) show that 21 law enforcement officers — including six K9s — and eight firefighters across the United States were killed after being struck by a passing vehicle. Additionally, 16 tow truck operators have been struck and killed this year.

To combat the dangers presented by operating on the side of the road, Ohio joined the 49 other states in implementing a law requiring drivers to slow down or move over for any vehicle with flashing lights on the side of a road.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the original law took effect in 1999 to reduce risk to law-enforcement officers and emergency responders. It was expanded in December 2013 to apply to every stationary vehicle with flashing lights, including road construction, maintenance and utility crews.

From 2013-2017, Ohio State Highway Patrol cruisers were involved in 58 crashes that appear to be related to the Move Over law. The crashes resulted in the deaths of two civilians and injured 34 civilians and 24 officers.

This year, fatal strikes of first responders got off to an early start with the first fatality recorded in Ohio on Jan. 7 when Ofc. Dale Woods of the Colerain Police Department was moving a traffic cone as part of the road closure from a previous crash when a pickup truck struck the 15-year veteran of the police force.

“Several states are reporting an increase in drivers not moving over and crashing into emergency responders,” said NHTSA Deputy Administrator Heidi King in a video. “[For example] in Illinois alone, drivers hit 14 troopers or their vehicles (killing two of them) in the first 12 weeks of this year. Every state has a law requiring you to slow down and, when possible, move over if you see flashing lights. But clearly drivers aren’t switching lanes and traffic related incidents continue to be one of the leading causes of death among on-duty law enforcement officers.

“As former law enforcement and a spouse of former law enforcement, I know all too well what it’s like to wait for a loved one to come home safely at the end of shift.”

More than 150 U.S. law enforcement officers have been killed since 1999 after being struck by vehicles along America’s highways, according to the National Law Enforcement

Officers Memorial Fund.

Locally, police and fire departments have been able to stay out of headlines and hospitals but that doesn’t mean they are immune from the dangers of vehicle strikes.

In 2004, St. Marys Township Fire Department had a near miss with a passing vehicle and its brush truck at the scene of an injury crash. Though the truck and crew were fine, it was enough to make Chief Chad Hicks concerned.

“How no one got hit, we don’t know,” he said. “The driver of our truck had just gotten in when this car came by. It passed so close that the truck was rocking and to this day, we don’t know how we didn’t get hit.

“Since then we’ve purchased ‘Accident Ahead’ signs and we just got new lighted stop signs and lights to go on the helmets of the guys directing traffic.”

For the city’s departments, the damage has also been limited to equipment.

Fire Chief Doug Ayers noted that the most recent incident resulted in damage to traffic cones after a semi truck ran them over while they were deployed on a scene.

Despite the fiscal impact to the department’s budget, the outcome was still positive in Ayers’ eyes.

“I would rather the equipment get damaged than people,” he said. “We have near misses every day. Not literally every day but any time we’re on the highway, we have near misses. Just because on the highway we still have traffic and they are rubbernecking, not watching where they are going.”

Per department policy, vehicles are required to be parked in a way that directs traffic around the scene with their warning lights on to protect the working crews from oncoming traffic.

While the positioning of vehicles helps keep everyone safe, the dangers are still very real.

In addition to the fact that the chief is concerned for the safety of his firefighters, he also looks at the other effects a severe injury can have. For the other staff members who aren’t hurt, they still have a job to do but they are now a man down.

“It’s stressful on the staff as they’re having to backfill that position with overtime which puts stress on all of the department members having to work additional hours to cover that position,” he said. “That puts stress on the families and it’s just a domino effect.

“Plus with a department our size, if you hit a truck, you could take out an entire shift. That’s one-third of our department.”

Beyond the medical ramifications that can happen if a driver injures or kills another person, there will be legal and moral penalties as well.

According to the Ohio Revised Code, if a driver fails to slow down or move over for a stopped public safety vehicle with its emergency lights activated, they can be subject to fines ranging from a minor misdemeanor with a doubled fine to, in some cases, a third-degree misdemeanor and up to 60 days in jail.

In the case of a fatality, legal charges increase but in the eyes of St. Marys Police Chief Jake Sutton, the legal issues are nothing compared to the moral penalties.

“You could be charged with aggravated vehicular homicide or assault but there’s so much more,” he said. “Yeah, there’s a fine and the potential for criminal sanctions but having to live with the fact that you took a human life is much more harsh than the criminal sanctions that may come because of it.

“I can’t imagine somebody having to live with the guilt of taking another life or injuring somebody severely because they weren’t paying attention while they were driving. To me, that’s much more severe than being guilty of a crime and having the penalties associated with that because those will be short-lived. But taking the life of another person or seriously injuring somebody because you’re not paying attention, that’s something that’s going to stay with you for your life.”

As a solution to the problem, all of the chiefs agree that the answer is a simple one — they are asking all drivers to slow down, pay attention and move over to give their crews a safe place to work.

“It’s frustrating when you see the videos of either near misses or strikes of officers or tow truck drivers or construction workers when it could be avoided if people just pay attention,” Sutton said. “It’s just such an avoidable tragedy. If there’s even one of these crashes that can be avoided, that’s good.”