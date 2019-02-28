Crews Close 33A To Extend Sewer Lines

Work on County Road 33A directly outside St. Marys closed the road on Thursday so crews could install sanitary sewer to the area.

Director of Public Service and Safety Greg Foxhoven said the work is to install a sanitary sewer line extension from the property of Parker Hannifin Corporation to HDL Property Services. Parker is in the city limits so utilities are already there.

Along with extending the sewer line, the city is also extending it to the 19.5 acres of land it owns just west of HDL, Foxhoven said.

"Our workforce took care of the water line and then we hired Tom's Construction of St. Henry to do the sewer line extension," he added.

Foxhoven said in the bigger picture, the extension will be useful for the city to already have sewer and water lines in that area will make it more marketable. Foxhoven said the city would like to sell that land west of HDL, but it currently rents the land to a farmer.

Foxhoven added that the city does hope to construct Cook Drive in the 7.874 acres of land it purchased late in 2018 along the east side of Parker. The city is using some of that land to construct Cook Drive, which will connect McKinley Road to 33A. The land would be sold for the same price that the city bought per acre.

With the lack of funding for the Cook Drive project this year, Foxhoven said the goal is to begin working on construction next year.

"So utilities play a part in that and we decided to do the utilities now because HDL needs them and that will also make that 19.5 acres marketable if we have city utilities ready to go," he said.

The city opened bids on the sewer line extension project on Nov. 20, 2018 and received a bid of $189,914, well below the engineer's estimates of $261,640. Foxhoven said Tom's Construction is also working on Freewalt Way along Celina Road, putting in the water main for the city's new water plant.