Craft Crowned Little Miss SummerFest

“Your 2018 Little Miss SummerFest Queen…”

The Performing Arts Center at Memorial High School erupted when Zach Ferrall, emcee, announced Kaliyah Craft’s name as the 2018 Little Miss SummerFest Queen.

The 6-year-old from St. Marys was all smiles as the 2017 Little Miss SummerFest Queen, Ava Botkins, presented her with her sash and crown. For Craft, this was her first pageant, but she thinks she’ll do more in the future.

The daughter of Tony and Jennifer Craft, and soon-to-be kindergartener said it wasn’t her idea to enter into the pageant. Her mom decided to enter her, but Craft is happy that she did.

“My favorite part was when we had to do our dance,” Craft said.

After the winners were announced, cameras and family flooded the stage to congratulate the girls. For Craft, she said she felt like a princess with all the cameras surrounding her.

Other girls that placed included Audrey Knapke as fourth runner-up, Emery Verbryke as third runner-up, Kaylee Klosterman as second runner-up and Joslyn Cable as first runner-up.