County Reports Third COVID-19 Death

The Auglaize County Health Department (ACHD) announced its third coronavirus (COVID-19) on Tuesday.

The third death was a 72-year-old male

The 23rd case is a 59-year-old male who is self-isolating at home.

“Auglaize County Health Department staff would like to express our deepest sympathies for his family’s loss and send our thoughts and prayers to them,” stated ACHD Oliver Fisher.

The ACHD also reported 23 confirmed cases and six hospitalizations.

The department said it will not release any identifiable information about the deceased patient to protect personal privacy and out of respect for his family.

The ACHD recommends continued social distancing and washing hands for at least 20 seconds.

For up to date information visit Coronavirus.Ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.

Mercer County Health District (MCHD) did not report a new case of COVID-19 while eight cases have recovered.

The district reported 19 pending cases, 166 negative cases, two hospitalizations and still one death of COVID-19.

“MCHD continues to receive calls from the community regarding the process of opening businesses,” the district said. “The stay-at-home order is in effect until 11:59 p.m. Friday. Although Gov. [Mike] DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health have not released many details on the reopening process, we are expecting a phased approach, where some types of businesses will reopen before others.

“These precautions must be tailored to each individual business but will be expected to include social distancing, regular cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces, and shielding or masking where six feet of separation cannot be maintained.”

For questions about COVID-19, contact the Mercer County Health District COVID-19 Call Center at 567-890-2619 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday.