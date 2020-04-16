County Reports 19th COVID-19 Case

The Auglaize County Health Department (ACHD) announced the county’s 19th coronavirus (COVID-19) case on Thursday, marking the fourth known new case in the county in the last two days.

The department also reported 19 confirmed cases, four hospitalizations and one death of COVID-19. The 19th case is a 44-year-old female, who is self-isolating at home.

The ACHD recommends continued social distancing and washing hands for at least 20 seconds.

For up to date information visit Coronavirus.Ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.

For a fifth straight day, Mercer County Health District (MCHD) did not report a new case of COVID-19 but did see an increase in recovered cases.

The district reported six recovered cases, up two from Wednesday.

An individual will be reported as recovered from COVID-19 when that individual is released from isolation by MCHD. An individual who has been placed into isolation due to infection with COVID-19 is released from quarantine when the following criteria are met:

-- At least 7 days have passed since the onset of symptoms.

-- The person has been fever-free for at least 72 hours without taking fever-reducing medication.

-- Respiratory symptoms have improved.

The MCHD reported 13 confirmed cases, 12 pending cases, 139 negative cases, two hospitalizations and one death of COVID-19.

For questions about COVID-19, contact the Mercer County Health District COVID-19 Call Center at 567-890-2619 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday.